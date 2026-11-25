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The fund will invest in a portfolio of exchange traded mutual funds managed by the Manager that (i) are listed on a Canadian stock exchange, (ii) invest in single equity securities, and (iii) engage in covered call strategies. The Manager will select such exchange traded mutual funds to ensure high indicative yields while maintaining portfolio diversification. Ninepoint Enhanced Canadian HighShares ETF will not employ leverage but will invest in exchange traded mutual funds which employ leverage. To seek to provide securityholders with high monthly cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation.
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