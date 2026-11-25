To seek to achieve its investment objective and to obtain direct or indirect exposure to the Constituent Securities of the Index, the Evolve Fund may hold the Constituent Securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index or may hold securities of one or more exchange traded funds that replicate the performance of the Index, or a subset of the Index. The Evolve Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies located domestically and internationally that are engaged in the aerospace and defense industries. The Evolve Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible before fees and expenses, the performance of a global index of companies in the defense and aerospace industries.