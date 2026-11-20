The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
Yangarra Resources Ltd. is a Canadian junior oil and gas company focused on the exploration, development, and production of clean natural gas and conventional oil. The company's core operations are concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, where it maintains significant infrastructure and extensive land holdings across key areas including O'Chiese, Willesden Green, Ferrier, Cow Lake, Chambers, and Chedderville.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.