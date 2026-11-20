The Company is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater and Mannville Stack Formations in Eastern Alberta, and undeveloped bitumen leases in Northern Alberta. The Company is pursuing a robust growth plan focused on heavy oil exploration and development utilizing multi-lateral, horizontal drilling technology, targeting superior corporate returns and free funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing operational excellence. Additional information on the Company can be accessed on the Company's website at www.rubelliteenergy.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.