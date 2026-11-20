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Greenland Resources is a publicly listed Canadian and Greenlandic company developing Malmbjerg, a world-class Climax-type primary molybdenum deposit near tidewater in east-central Greenland. The project has a NI 43-101 Definitive Feasibility Study produced by Tetra Tech, a 30-year molybdenum and magnesium exploitation licence, an environmentally responsible mine design, and binding long term offtake agreements with major EU steel producers. Proven and probable reserves total 245 million tonnes grading 0.176% MoS 2 , containing 571 million pounds of molybdenum. As the high-grade molybdenum is mined for the first half of the mine life, the average annual production for years one to ten is 32.8 million pounds per year of contained molybdenum metal at an average grade of 0.23% MoS 2 , approximately 25% of EU total yearly consumption and 100% of EU defence needs.
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