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Journey is a Canadian exploration and production company focused on oil-weighted operations in Alberta, Canada. Journey's strategy is to grow its production base by drilling on its existing core lands, implementing secondary and tertiary flood projects on its existing lands, and by executing on accretive acquisitions.
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