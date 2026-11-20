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International Petroleum Corp is an international oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. Geographically, the company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia and France. It is based in Canada and derives revenue from the sales of gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids, of which key revenue is derived from the sales of crude oil.
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