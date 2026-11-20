Geodrill has been successful in establishing a leading market position in Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire. The Company also operates in other African jurisdictions including Egypt and Senegal and is focusing its South America operations on Chile. With the large fleet of multi-purpose rigs, Geodrill provides a broad selection of diverse drilling services, including exploration, delineation, underground and grade control drilling, to meet the specific needs of its clients. The Company's client mix is made up of senior mining, intermediate and junior exploration companies.