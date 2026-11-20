Asarian Energy Limited (TSX: ARN) (FSE: F2T0) (NSX: AAE) is now operating under a new leadership and management structure advancing a value creation strategy centred on asset optimization, expanding the Company's project portfolio and building a proven team capable of converting vision into reality. The objective is for Asarian Energy to become a globally significant uranium producer focusing both on advancing its wholly owned Norasa Project, located in the politically and uranium friendly jurisdiction of Namibia, Africa and expanding the Company's project footprint to attain a multi jurisdiction status through merger and acquisition effort, alliance development and joint ventures.