AKITA is a premier Canadian oil and gas drilling contractor with a fleet of 32 drilling rigs. AKITA provides contract drilling services through two geographical segments: Canada and the United States ("US"). AKITA's US fleet is supported out of its operations base in Midland, Texas and is comprised of 13 high specification AC triple rigs, one high specification AC double rig and one DC triple rig, primarily serving the Permian Basin, which is the most active basin in the US and currently supports approximately half of all US land drilling. With a fleet of 17 rigs, AKITA's Canadian division operates in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. AKITA's Canadian division primarily operates in the oil sands, heavy oil regions and the Montney gas basin. In both Canada and the US, AKITA strives to ensure it is well positioned to meet the demanding requirements of global operators while remaining flexible enough to tailor its services to customized operator requests.