JX Advanced Metals is a nonferrous metals manufacturer, with business areas covering the full range from upstream resources development to smelting and refining, advanced materials and functional materials, and recycling and environmental services. To tap even more of the potential in these nonferrous metals that will support the society of the future, we are aiming to become a technology-based corporate group. Not only will we engage actively in our own technology development, but we will also engage in co-creation with various partners outside the Group.