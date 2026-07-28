The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
JX Advanced Metals is a nonferrous metals manufacturer, with business areas covering the full range from upstream resources development to smelting and refining, advanced materials and functional materials, and recycling and environmental services. To tap even more of the potential in these nonferrous metals that will support the society of the future, we are aiming to become a technology-based corporate group. Not only will we engage actively in our own technology development, but we will also engage in co-creation with various partners outside the Group.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.