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TMRC's primary focus is to pursue the development and commercialization, along with our joint venture operating partner, of the Round Top heavy rare earth, technology metals, and industrial minerals project located in Hudspeth County, Texas, eighty-five miles southeast of El Paso, in which TMRC currently owns an 18.6% interest. Additionally, the Company is pursuing other potential domestic mining opportunities, primarily gold and silver.
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