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SoftBank Corp, or SoftBank, is an established, telecommunications services provider in Japan owning a mobile network with around 50 million mobile customers and 24% market share. It also provides some fixed line services, which are mostly resold so are low margin. The company also owns 32.4% of Z Holdings, and SoftBank and Z Holdings each own 32% of PayPay so SoftBank consolidates PayPay. SoftBank Group sold 33.5% of the SoftBank Corp in an IPO in 2018 and sold down further to a 42% holding in 2020.
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