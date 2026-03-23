Foxconn Technology

OTCPL:FXCOF

Foxconn Technology Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing, processing, and sales of case, heat dissipation modules, and consumer electronics products.

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Foxconn Technology Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing, processing, and sales of case, heat dissipation modules, and consumer electronics products. The firm's operating segments include Trading services of electronic products and Manufacturing and sales of mechanical components. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Electronic product trading segment. Geographically, the company operates in China, Japan, Taiwan, USA, and others. It generates a majority of its revenue from Japan followed by China.
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