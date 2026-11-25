Airbus is the largest aeronautics and space company in Europe, providing products, services and solutions for the commercial aircraft, helicopter, defence and space sectors. Drawing on over half a century of aerospace engineering expertise, Airbus products are defined by innovation. We are developing the next generation of aircraft to be lighter, safer and more fuel-efficient, and to fly using alternative fuel sources. From the commercial aircraft and helicopters that connect and unite people around the world to the military aircraft and satellites that protect citizens and countries, Airbus products enable modern and connected life.