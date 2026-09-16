bitwise bitcoin etf

bitwise bitcoin etf

NYSEARCA:BITB

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In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Trust will hold bitcoin and establish its net asset value (NAV) with reference to the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate - New York Variant (BRRNY) The Trusts investment objective is to seek to provide exposure to the value of bitcoin held by the Trust, less the expenses of the Trusts operations and other liabilities
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