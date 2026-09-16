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Rare Earths Americas, Inc. is an exploration stage company advancing a portfolio of critical minerals projects focused on high-grade rare earth mineral assets in the United States and Brazil. REA's portfolio includes three material projects, which the Company believes positions REA as a future potential cornerstone of non-Chinese rare earth supply, aligning with Western industrial and national security priorities. Rare earths elements are essential for advanced U.S. industries including robotics, electric vehicles, energy, defense, and consumer electronics.
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