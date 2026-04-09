Morgan Stanley Bitcoin ETF

NYSEAMERICAN:MSBT

Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust ("MSBT" or the "Fund"), an exchange traded product, is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (or the ’40 Act) and therefore is not subject to the same regulations and protections as 1940 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in MSBT is subject to a high degree of risk and heightened volatility. MSBT is not suitable for an investor that cannot afford the loss of the entire investment. An investment in the Fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

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Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust ("MSBT" or the "Fund"), an exchange traded product, is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (or the ’40 Act) and therefore is not subject to the same regulations and protections as 1940 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in MSBT is subject to a high degree of risk and heightened volatility. MSBT is not suitable for an investor that cannot afford the loss of the entire investment. An investment in the Fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.
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