Leverage Shares 2X Long SpaceX Daily ETF

NYSE:SPCH

Short-term investment. Leveraged funds carry significant risk.

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The Leverage Shares 2x Long SpaceX Daily ETF (SPCH) is a 2x Daily Leveraged (Bull) exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to provide 200% (2x) the daily performance of SpaceX stock (SPCX), minus fees and expenses. This product allows sophisticated investors and active traders to gain magnified exposure to a single stock through a regulated, liquid leveraged ETF structure listed on Cboe.
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