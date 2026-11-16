nrg energy

nrg energy

NYSE:NRG

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NRG is a leading provider of electricity, natural gas, and smart home solutions to eight million customers across North America. The company operates a customer-first platform supported by a diversified supply strategy and the safe, reliable operation of approximately 25 GW of power generation. NRG plays a meaningful role in competitive energy markets, and our innovative team is creating the flexible and affordable solutions that households and large businesses need today and in the future.
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