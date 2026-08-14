Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) is a next-generation aviation company based in California, developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi. Its aircraft, propulsion and autonomy technologies span both commercial aviation and defense applications. Joby also operates Blade, a leading urban air mobility business providing passenger transportation services in the United States and Europe. Joby intends to operate its fast, quiet and convenient air taxi service in cities around the world and sell its aircraft to other operators and partners. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.