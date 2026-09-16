infinity natural res

infinity natural res

NYSE:INR

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Infinity (NYSE:INR) is a growth oriented, free cash flow generating, independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Appalachian Basin. Our operations are focused on the volatile oil window of the Utica Shale in eastern Ohio as well as our stacked dry gas assets in both the Marcellus and Utica Shales in southwestern Pennsylvania.
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