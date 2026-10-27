huntington ingalls

huntington ingalls

NYSE:HII

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HII is America's Seapower Company. The nation's largest shipbuilder, HII builds the manned and unmanned maritime systems and all-domain mission technologies that project U.S. and allied power around the world. With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII is headquartered in Virginia and employs 45,000 people across three divisions.
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