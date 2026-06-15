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ERock (NYSE: EROC) is enabling energy for a new era. ERock delivers onsite utility-grade power that gets customers up and running quickly, while supporting long-term grid development. ERock's proprietary natural gas generators help critical facilities address grid constraints, interconnection delays, and outage risks while accelerating speed-to-power for new and expanding operations. Trusted by data centers, utilities, manufacturers, healthcare systems and government organizations, ERock engineers for rapid deployment, long-duration reliability, low local emissions, and scalable performance to meet the evolving energy demands of today and tomorrow.
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