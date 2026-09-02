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Equinor is a Norway-based integrated oil and gas company. It has been publicly listed since 2001, but the government retains a 67% stake. Operating primarily on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, the firm produced 2.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021 (52% oil) and ended the year with 5.4 billion barrels of proven reserves (49% oil). Operations also include offshore wind, solar, oil refineries and natural gas processing, marketing, and trading.
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