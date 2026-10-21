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Csquare is a leading North American digital infrastructure platform providing carrier-neutral colocation data centers. The company owns and operates a geographically diverse portfolio of data centers across major metropolitan markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Csquare delivers secure, reliable infrastructure solutions to enterprise, network, cloud and technology customers, supporting critical workloads, hybrid cloud environments and AI-enabled applications. Headquartered in Dallas, Csquare is committed to operational excellence and long-term customer partnerships. Learn more at www.csquare.com.
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