AvalonBay Communities, Inc., a member of the S&P 500
, is an equity REIT that develops, redevelops, acquires and manages apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in Boston, Massachusetts, the New York / New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, Seattle, Washington, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado. As of June 30, 2026, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 322 apartment communities containing 99,072 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 27 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment.