Asana

NYSE:ASAN

Asana is the operating system for human-agent teams.

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Asana is the operating system for human-agent teams. Built on the Enterprise Work Graph and 18 years of multiplayer architecture, Asana is where an organizations humans and agents run critical workflows together - from a shared plan, with shared memory, all under enterprise-grade governance.
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