Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

The investment seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance before fees and expenses of the Solactive Genomics Index underlying index. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the underlying index. The underlying index is designed to provide exposure to exchangelisted companies that are positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of genomic science and biotechnology as well as applications thereof collectively Genomics Biotechnology Companies as defined by Solactive AG the provider of the underlying index. The fund is nondiversified.