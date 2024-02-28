The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners Index The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the Index. The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue and/or assets from (i) mining, exploration, development, and production of uranium (Uranium Mining Companies); (ii) earning uranium royalties; and/or (iii) supplying uranium (together with Uranium Mining Companies, Uranium Companies). The Index generally consists of from 30 to 40 constituents. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, in Uranium Mining Companies. This investment policy may be changed without shareholder approval, upon 60 days notice to shareholders.