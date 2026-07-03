Sharon AI

NASDAQ:SHAZ

Sharon AI, a leading Australian Neocloud, is a High-Performance Computing company focused on Artificial Intelligence and Cloud GPU/CPU Compute Infrastructure.

Sharon AI, a leading Australian Neocloud, is a High-Performance Computing company focused on Artificial Intelligence and Cloud GPU/CPU Compute Infrastructure. Our AI Cloud platform and compute infrastructure is accelerating the build of AI factories and sovereign AI solutions, powering the next wave of accelerated computing adoption.
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