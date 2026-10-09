quantumscape

quantumscape

NASDAQ:QS

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QuantumScape is on a mission to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future. The company's next-generation batteries are designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging and enhanced safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future.
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