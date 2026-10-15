Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC) is a fintech company that pairs proprietary AI with regulated market infrastructure to open global markets to more participants, from financial platforms to individual users. By building on fully compliant infrastructure, Perpetuals keeps the interests of platforms and users aligned while making markets more transparent and accessible. UpsideOnly, the company's flagship consumer product, is the first risk-free trading and market prediction platform that uses a proprietary AI algorithm combined with crowd intelligence to ensure users never lose money. Perpetuals's patent-pending BayesShield AI analyzes billions of data points to identify the strongest signals from top-performing traders. Intentionally designed so that its success is directly aligned with that of its users, UpsideOnly enables eligible users to share in trading profits without ever risking their own money.