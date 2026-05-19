Plains All American Pipeline

NASDAQ:PAA

PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil.

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PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil. PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, and other infrastructure assets serving key producing basins, transportation corridors and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada.
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