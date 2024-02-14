Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Palladium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Palladium in 2024

When Will Gold Stocks Go Up? Experts Talk Outlook for Equities and Price

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

Invitation to Participate in Share Purchase Plan

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project.

Multiple Brines Horizons Intersected in Second Hole- Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

BPH Energy Ltd Raises $2.25 Million to Accelerate Funding of Hydrocarbon and Cortical Investments

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Heritage Mining

HML:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
loader

NWTN

NASDAQ:NWTN
NWTN, Inc. is a green technology company. The Company is engaged in passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions.
Press Releases
NWTN, Inc. is a green technology company. The Company is engaged in passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions. Its core technology includes modular pure electric platforms, battery packing and management technology, a digital on-board connectivity system, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architecture, as well as autonomous driving technology. The Company has its manufacturing facilities in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. It integrates avant-garde design, life-style personalization, Internet of things connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems to its mobility solutions. The Company focuses on growth and development in the entire value chain of clean energy applications in the United Arab Emirates and expands to the Middle East, North Africa, China, and other Asian and European territories.
×