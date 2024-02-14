NWTN, Inc. is a green technology company. The Company is engaged in passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions. Its core technology includes modular pure electric platforms, battery packing and management technology, a digital on-board connectivity system, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architecture, as well as autonomous driving technology. The Company has its manufacturing facilities in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. It integrates avant-garde design, life-style personalization, Internet of things connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems to its mobility solutions. The Company focuses on growth and development in the entire value chain of clean energy applications in the United Arab Emirates and expands to the Middle East, North Africa, China, and other Asian and European territories.