New Providence is a dynamic investment firm with a singular focus in consumer companies. Our firm provides long-term sustainability for brands through an evolved method integrating operations and investments for successful scalability. Brands are valuable assets that require more than just capital, our accomplished team of executives will out-work to drive growth beyond the balance sheets. We are long-term partners that invest in both private and public markets, those who want to become legacies or those who want to go public through our institutionally backed SPACs. New Providence has a new investment philosophy, it’s operation-centric investing. Our mission is to transform the traditional consumer industry by investing in important brands.