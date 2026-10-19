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Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading beverage company with more than 150 owned, licensed and partner brands that meet a wide range of needs and occasions. Our North American refreshment beverage business holds leadership positions across carbonated soft drinks, water, juice and mixers with a portfolio of iconic brands such as Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Mott's, A&W, Penafiel, GHOST, 7UP, Snapple, Clamato and Core Hydration. Our global coffee business spans more than 100 markets and includes the leading Keurig single-serve brewing system in the U.S. and Canada, along with powerhouse brands such as Peet's, L'OR and Jacobs, and other regional coffee leaders. Our more than 50,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage and coffee occasion while making a positive impact for people, communities and the planet.
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