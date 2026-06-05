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Fluence is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. Fluence's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, Fluence is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.
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