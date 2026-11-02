Ferrovial is a leading global infrastructure company transforming highways, airports, and energy around the world. Its distinctive integrated business model supports the entire lifecycle of complex projects, from design and financing to construction, operation and maintenance. Ferrovial has a global presence and employs more than 22,500 people worldwide. North America is Ferrovial's growth engine, where it developed and is currently operating five Express Lanes across Texas, North Carolina and Virginia, and is managing the 407 ETR highway in Toronto, Canada. Ferrovial is also leading the development of the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport. Ferrovial shares trade under the ticker symbol FER on two stock markets: Nasdaq in the U.S. (Nasdaq100 Index) and the Spanish Stock Exchanges (IBEX 35). Ferrovial is included in globally recognized sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index.