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Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) is North Americas largest natural gas producer, powered by dedicated and innovative employees focused on expanding the value of natural gas by connecting global scale to growing markets. Expand Energys returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its advantaged portfolio, financial strength and operational excellence. Expand Energy is committed to expanding Americas energy reach to fuel a more affordable, reliable, lower carbon future.
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