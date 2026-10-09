cognizant technology

cognizant technology

NASDAQ:CTSH

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Cognizant is an AI Builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world.
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Investing in Technology in Australia

Investing in Technology in Australia

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