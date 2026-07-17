Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready¿ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing workwear and business essentials that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including workwear and business essentials such as uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.