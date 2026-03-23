Blue Moon Metals is advancing five brownfield polymetallic projects: the Nussir copper-gold-silver project in Norway; the NSG copper-zinc-gold-silver project in Norway; the Blue Moon zinc-gold-silver-copper project in the US; the Springer tungsten-molybdenum project in the US; and the Apex germanium-gallium-copper project in the US.

All five projects are well located with existing local infrastructure, including roads, power and historical infrastructure. Zinc, copper and tungsten are currently on the US Geological Survey (USGS) and EU list of metals critical to the global economy and national security, and germanium and gallium are also on the USGS list of critical metals.

Major shareholders include Teck Resources, funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, Hartree Partners, Wheaton Precious Metals, Altius Minerals, Baker Steel Resources Trust, LNS and Monial. More information is available on the company's website (www.bluemoonmetals.com).