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Macro Metals Ltd, formerly Kogi Iron Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The principal activities of the company consist of evaluation studies at the Agbaja Cast Steel Project in Kogi State, Nigeria. It operates in one industry segment which is mineral exploration, evaluation and development and operates in two geographic segments which are the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Australia.
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