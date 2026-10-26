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Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of 'Smarter Technology for All', Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI - one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI - helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence.
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