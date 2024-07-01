Golden Horse Minerals

Altan Rio Minerals Limited is exploring in Southern Cross of Western Australia, a premier gold production centre. The Southern Cross Greenstone Belt has been a prolific producer of gold and is responsible for well in excess of 10 million ounces of gold production. Project tenure is centrally located within the greenstone belt and occurs adjacent to numerous high-grade past producers including Frasers, Golden Pig and Copperhead. 15 granted Prospecting Licenses covering an area of 23.7 square kilometers representing a large position in one of Western Australia premier producing gold beltSignificant strike component of the laterally extensive gold rich Frasers-Corinthian Shear Zone (FCSZ). The FCSZ is known to host significant gold mineralisation along its entire length from Bullfinch in the north to Marvel Loch in the south and hosting the Frasers (1.2 Moz), Hopes Hill (214 Koz), Pilot (54 Koz), Corinthia (190 Koz) and Copperhead (1.5 Moz) deposits.