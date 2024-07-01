- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Trending
Trending Articles
Trending Press Releases
Trending Companies
Trending Reports
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Popular Lists
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Popular Lists
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
Outlook Reports
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Golden Horse Minerals
TSXV:GHML
Altan Rio Minerals Limited is exploring in Southern Cross of Western Australia, a premier gold production centre.
Press Releases
More Press Releases
Altan Rio Minerals Limited is exploring in Southern Cross of Western Australia, a premier gold production centre. The Southern Cross Greenstone Belt has been a prolific producer of gold and is responsible for well in excess of 10 million ounces of gold production. Project tenure is centrally located within the greenstone belt and occurs adjacent to numerous high-grade past producers including Frasers, Golden Pig and Copperhead. 15 granted Prospecting Licenses covering an area of 23.7 square kilometers representing a large position in one of Western Australia premier producing gold beltSignificant strike component of the laterally extensive gold rich Frasers-Corinthian Shear Zone (FCSZ). The FCSZ is known to host significant gold mineralisation along its entire length from Bullfinch in the north to Marvel Loch in the south and hosting the Frasers (1.2 Moz), Hopes Hill (214 Koz), Pilot (54 Koz), Corinthia (190 Koz) and Copperhead (1.5 Moz) deposits.
Interactive Chart
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.