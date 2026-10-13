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Daimler Truck Holding AG is a commercial vehicle manufacturer. It operates through various brands including Bharat Benz, Freightliner, Fuso, Mercedes-Benz, Setra, Thomas Built Buses, and Western Star. Its products include Trucks, Buses, and Financial Services. The Group has five reportable segments: Trucks North America, Mercedes-Benz, Trucks Asia, Daimler Buses, and Financial Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Trucks North America segment. The Trucks North America segment develops, manufactures and sells trucks under the Freightliner and Western Star brands in North America. The segment's product range also includes buses of Thomas Built Buses as well as bus chassis.
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