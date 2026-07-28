Renault possesses a global alliance of automotive manufacturing, financing, and sales operations. The company's alliance partners consist of AvtoVAZ (67.7%), Dacia (99.4%), Nissan (43.7%), Renault Samsung Motors (80.0%), and Mitsubishi (Nissan owns 34%). Total 2021 Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sales volume of 7.9 million vehicles makes the alliance the third-largest vehicle group in the world, behind Toyota at 10.5 million and Volkswagen at 8.6 million vehicles sold.