Societe Generale Societe anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, International Retail, Mobility and Leasing Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services, and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance. It also provides corporate and investment banking, securities, clearing services, execution, prime brokerage, and custody services, and consumer finance, advisory and financing, and asset management and private banking services. The company was incorporated in 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.