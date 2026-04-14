The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
More Featured Articles and Inverviews
Solvay is a Belgium-based producer of chemicals, plastics, and composites. The company has a top-three market position for nearly all of its products. Key business segments include materials, chemicals, and solutions. High-value products include aerospace composites and specialty polymers while traditional chemical products include soda ash and hydrogen peroxide. Geographical exposure is relatively balanced, with Europe, North America, and Asia each contributing a third of sales.
Latest News
Latest News
Outlook Reports world
Featured Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES